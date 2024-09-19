Danube overflowed its banks in Hungary: Water got to parliament building. VIDEO
In Budapest, Hungary, the Danube River overflowed its banks and began flooding the streets.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DW.
The network published a video showing the flooded embankment of Budapest, where the Hungarian parliament building is located.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that flooding in the Hungarian capital is expected to peak in the evening of 21 September.
The floods in several European countries were caused by cyclone "Boris", which is moving from northern Italy. In particular, it affected Romania, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Germany and Moldova. At least 23 people were killed by the floods, and thousands of people were evacuated.
