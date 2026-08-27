Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: enterprise was damaged, and fire broke out

On the morning of August 27, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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"A strike was carried out against one of the industrial facilities. Production facilities were damaged, and a fire broke out," the statement reads.

Information regarding the extent of the damage and the possible consequences of the attack is still being verified.

Russians struck an industrial facility

According to Musa Magomedov, a member of parliament and former CEO of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, Russian troops struck a metallurgical plant in Zaporizhzhia overnight. He reported that five missiles hit the facility.

According to him, the plant has been out of operation since a previous Russian attack on August 11, and the consequences of the new strikes could be severe.

Magomedov also stated that due to the Russian attacks, the Ukrainian metallurgical industry is now in a critical situation.

See more: Russia struck warehouses in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out. PHOTO