Threat from Russia to country has not changed, - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the threat from Russia has not changed following the CIA director’s visit to Moscow and called for the strengthening of NATO.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this is stated in his statement.

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"Throughout Russia's aggression against Ukraine, U.S. officials have regularly met with Russian representatives, so the CIA director's visit should not be viewed as a pivotal event," his statement reads.

Tsakhna called for strengthening NATO

Tsakhna emphasized that the threat from Russia and possible provocations against NATO should be taken seriously, and that is exactly what Alliance members are doing.

"We must remain vigilant, but Estonia’s threat assessment has not changed. In recent years, NATO members have taken significant steps to strengthen the Alliance’s collective defense and defense capabilities. The best means of deterrence is a united and strong NATO, as well as a clear understanding in Moscow that the Alliance is ready to defend every inch of its members’ territory," the minister said.

Throughout the entire period of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Tsakhkna added, U.S. officials have regularly met with Russian representatives, so the CIA director’s visit should not be viewed as anything out of the ordinary.

"Estonia is in close contact with all of its allies, including the United States. We are exchanging information and working to ensure that Russia recognizes NATO's unity and determination to defend its territory," the minister said.