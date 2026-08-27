Germany delivers over 32 tonnes of energy equipment to Ukraine: Zakarpattia and Volyn receive aid

Germany has delivered another batch of aid to Ukraine to support its energy system, with more than 32 tonnes of equipment sent to critical infrastructure enterprises in the Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The equipment was delivered to the regions from the warehouses of the Ministry of Energy’s humanitarian energy hubs. It will be received by enterprises whose stable operation is essential to the functioning of critical infrastructure in the two regions.

The Ministry of Energy stressed that such international assistance remains important for Ukraine’s energy sector, which continues to operate amid systematic Russian strikes on energy facilities.

"We thank our German partners for their continued and substantial support! Each such shipment helps the Ukrainian energy sector withstand constant Russian attacks," the ministry said.

The ministry did not specify what equipment was included in the batch or how the more than 32 tonnes of aid was distributed between the Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.

Read more: Berlin has responded to Lavrov’s threats against Ukraine’s partners: "They won’t intimidate us"