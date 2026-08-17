Berlin has responded to Lavrov’s threats against Ukraine’s partners: "They won’t intimidate us"

The German Government has dismissed the threats made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov against Ukraine’s Western partners and stated that Berlin has no intention of scaling back its support for Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, citing n-tv, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry stated this.

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"We will not waver in our support for Ukraine"

Berlin has reacted to the statement by Lavrov, who on 14 August threatened to make Russia’s methods "much tougher" in order to destroy what he described as "Western support for Kyiv’s war machine". The Russian minister’s statement had previously been reported by Russian state media.

"Threats and statements directed at EU or NATO partners are nothing new," said a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry.

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She emphasised that such rhetoric from Moscow would not affect Germany’s position.

"We take note of them, but they will not intimidate us – and we will not waver in our support for Ukraine," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Lavrov threatened to step up Russian attacks