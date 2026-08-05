Drone containing explosives was found near Ukrainian An-124 at Leipzig Airport: police suspect sabotage, - Bild. PHOTO
On the night of 5 August, operations at Leipzig Airport were temporarily suspended. The cause of the flight delays was an unidentified object discovered near the runway.
According to Censor.NET, the newspaper Bild has reported on this.
Dangerous find
According to Bild, the unidentified device was found right next to a Ukrainian An-124 cargo aircraft.
German media outlets (NDR, WDR and SZ) suggest that it may have been a makeshift drone carrying a substance resembling explosives with a detonator.
The work of the bomb disposal experts and the threat of sabotage
Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene to neutralise the drone using a robot to carry out a controlled explosion.
Law enforcement agencies are investigating the possibility of sabotage and are searching for the UAV’s pilot. As a result, the southern runway was closed, and some flights were diverted to other airports.
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