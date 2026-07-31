Poland intercepts Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea: It was flying with transponder off. PHOTO

Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft was flying in international airspace without a flight plan and with its transponder switched off.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Another successful interception of a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea. A pair of our F-16 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft 40 kilometres north of Kołobrzeg. Once again, the aircraft was flying in international airspace without a flight plan and with its transponder switched off. No violation of Polish airspace was recorded," the statement said.

The minister stressed that the Polish military continuously monitors the situation and responds decisively to the actions of the Russian Federation, working closely with NATO allies.

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