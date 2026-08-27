Defence City now has over 50 Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment – Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine continues to scale up Defence City, with the number of residents under the special legal regime increasing to 51 Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.

The Ministry of Defence reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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As noted, several more companies have joined Defence City in recent weeks. At the end of July, 45 Ukrainian defence companies had resident status.

Strengthening the capabilities of Ukraine’s defence industry

Defence City resident status provides companies with a range of state support instruments. These include tax and customs incentives, assistance with relocating and protecting production facilities, additional protection for sensitive information, and simplified procedures for certain exports.

"Defence City is becoming one of the systemic instruments for developing Ukraine’s defence industry. The growing number of residents means that more and more manufacturers are gaining the conditions needed to scale up production, attract investment and protect their facilities," said Hanna Hvozdiar, adviser to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Read more: MoD grants Defence City first resident status to Vampire drone manufacturer

The Ministry of Defence added that the increase in the number of Defence City residents demonstrates the gradual expansion of the special legal regime and its coverage of an ever-larger share of Ukraine’s defence-industrial complex.

Development of Defence City

Defence City was established with the participation of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine as a special legal regime to support and scale up Ukrainian defence production.

Read more: "Conditions need to be eased": Hetmantsev announces changes to Defence City law