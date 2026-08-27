Ratko Mladić, sentenced to life for war crimes in Srebrenica, dies in The Hague – media

Former commander of the Bosnian Serb Army Ratko Mladić has died in a detention facility in The Hague. He was 84. In 2017, a UN international tribunal found him guilty of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Censor.NET reports, citing Euronews.

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Sentenced to life imprisonment for war crimes

In 2017, the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia found Mladić guilty on 10 of 11 counts of war crimes, including genocide and crimes against humanity.

A UN judge said Ratko Mladić was responsible for numerous crimes, including the persecution and murder of civilians in Bosnian towns and villages.

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Mass executions of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica

The best-known and most extensive of these crimes were the mass executions of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica in the summer of 1995 and the Serb siege of Sarajevo, which lasted almost four years.

The international court concluded that from 12 May 1992 to 8 November 1996, Mladić was the highest-ranking representative of the Army of Republika Srpska and exercised full control over its personnel and "elements of the Serb forces subordinated to it".

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Mladić’s trial was the tribunal’s final case. The tribunal was established in The Hague in 1993 by a decision of the UN Security Council to investigate crimes committed during a series of armed conflicts in the former Yugoslavia.

According to some estimates, more than 100,000 people were killed in the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mladić was one of the conflict’s key figures.

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