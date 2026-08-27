Occupiers attack Comfy distribution centre and Fora warehouse in Kyiv region

Today, 27 August, Russian forces struck a Comfy distribution centre and a warehouse used by the Fora chain in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Comfy CEO Hennadii Verbylenko and the Ukrainian Retailers Association, citing a statement from Fora.

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Attack on Comfy distribution centre

"It is a difficult morning, but one that seems entirely predictable for Ukrainian businesses in recent weeks. Today, a Russian drone deliberately struck our distribution centre in the Kyiv region," the company’s CEO noted.

According to him, no one was injured, as employees were in shelters prepared in advance.

"COMFY continues to operate. Our teams are in contact, all necessary processes have been launched, and we are working in an enhanced mode to keep our stores and online channels operating and fulfil orders. The contact centre remains in constant communication with customers," the CEO added.

Read more: Enemy attacked with ballistics. Explosions were heard. There was threat to Kyiv and Boryspil (updated)

Strike on Fora warehouse

"We confirm that a warehouse in the Kyiv region, which Fora began using only this Sunday, was damaged in an enemy attack this morning. Most importantly, everyone is alive, and no one was injured," the company reported.

It is noted that this was already the third attack in August on logistics infrastructure used by Fora. The team is currently continuing its work to restructure logistics and supply stores with essential goods. The chain’s stores are operating as usual.

Read more: Ruscists destroy Roshen warehouse near Boryspil