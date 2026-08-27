Ruscists destroy Roshen warehouse near Boryspil

A Roshen warehouse in Chubynske, Boryspil district, Kyiv region, was destroyed in a Russian attack.

This was reported on the company’s website, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

It is noted that no one was injured thanks to compliance with safety rules.

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, with response operations and damage assessment ongoing.

"This is already the second attack on ROSHEN’s warehousing facilities since the beginning of the full-scale invasion—a finished goods warehouse in Yahotyn was destroyed in February. The latest attack also caused significant material losses, including the loss of products, so temporary disruptions to the supply of certain goods are possible in the near future," the statement said.

The company added that its experience of recovering from the previous attack had enabled it to develop contingency plans and establish mechanisms for rapidly restructuring its logistics.

Work is currently underway to redistribute stocks and secure alternative warehousing capacity.

See more: Rozetka warehouse attacked in Brovary, Kyiv region. PHOTO

Background

It was previously reported that during the night of 27 August, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones and ballistic missiles. Four districts came under attack.

Read more: Man injured in enemy drone attack on Kyiv region