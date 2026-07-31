Man injured in enemy drone attack on Kyiv region
On the evening of 31 July, a man was injured in a Russian drone attack in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region.
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Injured man receiving medical assistance
"A man was injured in the Brovary district during the enemy attack. According to preliminary information, he sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg. Medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance," the statement said.
Enemy launches attack drones
Earlier, it was reported that Russian drones had been detected in Ukrainian airspace on the evening of 31 July. Air-raid alerts have been declared in several regions of Ukraine.
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