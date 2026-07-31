Man injured in enemy drone attack on Kyiv region

On the evening of 31 July, a man was injured in a Russian drone attack in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Injured man receiving medical assistance

"A man was injured in the Brovary district during the enemy attack. According to preliminary information, he sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg. Medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv region: eight people were killed, and 48 were hospitalized (updated)

Enemy launches attack drones

Earlier, it was reported that Russian drones had been detected in Ukrainian airspace on the evening of 31 July. Air-raid alerts have been declared in several regions of Ukraine.

Read more: After Russian attack in Vyshneve, gas supply was restored for over 200 families, - Naftogaz