Defence Forces test strike UGVs equipped with two Kalashnikov assault rifles

Units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have begun testing new strike unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in combat conditions.

The Ministry of Defence reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

These are specialised robotic turrets equipped with Kalashnikov assault rifles, the most widely used small arms in the military. The strike systems were developed according to technical specifications provided by the Brave1 defence innovation cluster.

The project received grant funding, and the developers took less than six months to progress from the initial idea to a finished prototype.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armor vehicles twice saved life of 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade deputy commander Hrebennikov. VIDEO

Advantages of turrets equipped with Kalashnikov assault rifles

Using standard Kalashnikov assault rifles reduces production costs and makes it possible to rapidly scale up the deployment of strike UGVs on the front.

The system is built on a four-wheel chassis with airless tyres and is equipped with a protected hull. This design makes it resistant to shrapnel, bullets and punctures while allowing it to manoeuvre across difficult terrain.

The weapon station features a twin mount capable of carrying two assault rifles simultaneously. This significantly increases the volume of fire during offensive and defensive operations against enemy infantry. The turret can also be installed on other wheeled and tracked UGVs.

Watch more: Operators of NC13 strike UGV unit blow up dugout with occupiers inside using robot. VIDEO







Combat testing of strike UGVs on frontline

Several units of the Defence Forces are already testing these systems in combat conditions. In particular, there are confirmed cases of their successful use by the Security Service of Ukraine’s Special Operations Centre "A" against enemy ambushes involving "sleeper" drones.

The Ministry of Defence is systematically working to introduce robotic systems. They are expected to take over the most dangerous tasks on the front, minimising the presence of infantry in areas of direct fire contact. We are robotising the front to reduce risks to infantry and save the lives of our soldiers.

Watch more: SIGNUM drone operators wrecked ruscists’ logistics in Donetsk region despite anti-drone nets: 7 vehicles destroyed. VIDEO

As a reminder, since the beginning of 2026, unmanned ground vehicles have performed more than 100,000 missions in place of Ukrainian military personnel on the front line.