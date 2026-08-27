Russians destroy Kherson CHP plant with aerial bombs: authorities ask residents to leave

Authorities are urging residents of Kherson to leave the city following a Russian overnight attack that caused extremely serious damage to the Kherson combined heat and power plant.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on his Telegram channel.

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CHP plant sustains extremely serious damage

According to Prokudin, Russian forces again attacked the Kherson CHP plant with aerial bombs overnight.

He noted that the facility sustained extremely serious damage this time. As a result, the authorities can no longer count on the normal operation of the CHP plant and other critical infrastructure facilities during the winter.

The head of the Regional Military Administration urged city residents, particularly families with children and elderly people, to leave for safer regions where their relatives or friends live, if possible.

See more: Russia struck Kherson Thermal Power Station with cruise missile: there has been extensive damage. PHOTO

Evacuation and alternative energy supplies

Prokudin said Kherson residents could contact the Regional Military Administration for assistance with evacuation, transport, accommodation and social support.

To arrange their departure, residents can contact the Kherson Regional Military Administration’s call centre at 0 800 101 102 or 0 800 330 951. The government evacuation hotline is also available by calling 1548.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the city authorities, municipal services, energy workers and the government are already working on alternative options for supplying Kherson with heat and electricity.

At the same time, Prokudin stressed that the security situation in the city remains extremely difficult.

Read more: Occupiers struck Kherson CHPP again: all power-generating equipment has been completely disabled