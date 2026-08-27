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Four-storey building damaged in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district
A four-storey residential building was damaged in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district on the evening of 27 August.
Censor.NET reports, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration.
A four-storey residential building was damaged in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district. Information about possible casualties is being clarified.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.
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