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Four-storey building damaged in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district

Shahed

A four-storey residential building was damaged in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district on the evening of 27 August.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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A four-storey residential building was damaged in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district. Information about possible casualties is being clarified.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Read more: 16-story building was damaged in enemy attack in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, - KCMA (updated)

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Kyiv City State Administration (94) Kyiv (3153)
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