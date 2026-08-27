Russians strike Sumy with KABs: hits recorded at three locations, three injured

At around 8:35 p.m. today, Russian troops struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs. Private residential areas and civilian infrastructure were damaged, and three people are known to have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, acting Sumy Mayor and Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Today, at around 8:35 p.m., the enemy struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, strikes were recorded at three locations in the city—in the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts.

Both private residential areas and civilian infrastructure were hit.

Three people are preliminarily known to have been injured. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance.

See more: KAB strike on Sumy: 14 people injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the affected sites. All relevant emergency services are working there.