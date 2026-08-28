Contact has been lost with 56 Ukrainian citizens in flood-affected area of Nepal, - Foreign Ministry

Following the massive flood on the border between Nepal and Tibet that occurred on August 26, contact has been lost with 56 Ukrainians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this to Radio Liberty journalists on August 27, according to Censor.NET.

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The search for Ukrainians continues

As of 10:30 p.m. Kyiv time, search operations were still underway. A task force from the Ukrainian Embassy in India is on the scene of the natural disaster.

Ukrainian consuls are maintaining direct contact with local authorities, who are coordinating rescue efforts. The goal is to locate and evacuate Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the number of such citizens has remained virtually unchanged throughout the day. Another Ukrainian woman, who is part of a foreign tourist group, has been added to the list.

At the same time, according to verified information from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, there are currently no Ukrainians listed among the dead or injured.

Read more: Floods in Nepal: search for 55 missing Ukrainians continues, - Foreign Ministry

Nepalese rescue workers continue the search

Search and rescue operations in the disaster-stricken area are being conducted by the Nepalese army and police. About 15 helicopters have been deployed for the operation.

Ukraine is also coordinating the search and evacuation of its citizens with other foreign countries.

Flooding struck the Rasuwa district north of Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, on the morning of August 26. Torrents of water and mud swept away homes, roads, and bridges, and damaged energy infrastructure.

According to preliminary findings, the disaster was caused by an avalanche of ice and rock from a glacier. The flow blocked the Lhende Khola River, after which a powerful wave of water, mud, and debris rushed downstream.

In some areas, transportation links have been disrupted by the disaster, complicating search and rescue operations. The region is also experiencing problems with communications and electricity supply.