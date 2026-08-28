Russia reports a drone attack: air defence systems are operational near Engels. VIDEO

The Engels district in the Saratov region has come under attack from drones. Eyewitnesses report numerous explosions and Russian air defence systems in action.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary reports, the drones attacked the area around the ‘Engels-2’ military airfield. Local residents reported several explosions, following which Russian air defence systems were active in the area.

Some Telegram channels have also circulated information about a possible fire on one of the Tu-95 strategic bombers. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

It is also unknown whether the military facility sustained any damage or whether any aircraft were lost as a result of the attack.

At the time of publication, the Russian authorities had not officially reported on the consequences of the strike.

Why the ‘Engels-2’ airfield is important

The "Engels-2" military airfield is located in the Saratov Region, approximately 600 km from the border with Ukraine. It is home to the Russian Federation’s strategic air force, including Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers.

Russia uses these aircraft to launch cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine. In particular, the Tu-95MS carries the Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kh-55 missiles.

As a result, the military facility has repeatedly been targeted since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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