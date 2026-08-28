Russia has attacked Kyiv region: storage facilities and production sites have been hit. PHOTOS

During the night of 28 August and in the early hours of the morning, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region. Strikes were recorded in the Sviatopetrivskyi district of the community.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anton Ovsienko, the village head of Bilohorodka.

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"Another difficult night for the Bilohorod community. There have been strikes on the ‘Nova Poshta’ warehouses and damage to a nearby production facility in Sviatopetrivsk.

Information regarding casualties and injuries is being verified," the statement reads.

The Russians attacked the site of the strike again

Almost an hour after the first strike, whilst rescue workers were already on site extinguishing the fire, Russian forces attacked the same location twice more.

Emergency services managed to retreat to a safe location.

Information regarding possible fatalities and casualties is currently being verified.

Residents were urged to stay at home

Due to heavy smoke, residents of Sviatopetrivsk and the surrounding areas have been urged to keep their windows closed and not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

Temporary traffic restrictions have also been introduced in the community to ensure the emergency services can operate effectively.

Where traffic will be restricted

On 28 August, drivers were warned of traffic restrictions:

a section of Kyivska Street in the direction of Boiarka;

a section of Industrialna Street;

a section of Chornovola Street.

Rescue workers and other emergency services continue to work at the scene and deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Read more: Russia strikes Kyiv region in waves: 28 more attacks recorded after overnight strike, rescue workers extinguish fires. PHOTOS











