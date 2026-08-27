Russia strikes Kyiv region in waves: 28 more attacks recorded after overnight strike, rescue workers extinguish fires. PHOTOS

Following the overnight attack, Russian troops carried out another 28 strikes on the Kyiv region during the day. Air raid alerts were sounded 11 times in the region and lasted for more than 14 hours. Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the attacks have been forced to suspend their work because of the threat of further strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this.

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"Since the night, while the rescue workers have been working, air raid alerts have been sounded 11 times and lasted for more than 14 hours, shattering the calm all around... The Russians are cynically depriving the region of even a single minute of peace," the statement said.

See more: Russian forces shelled shopping and entertainment centre in Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured in region. PHOTOS

Firefighters work amid constant danger

For our rescue workers, dealing with the aftermath of Russian attacks has become an ordeal at the limits of human endurance. Firefighters are working under constant mortal danger: time and again, they are forced to suspend firefighting operations because of the threat of further strikes and withdraw to a safe distance. Yet even amid the constant, targeted threat and 13 follow-up strikes, they return to work.

See more: SES sapper Yurii Onatskyi dies in line of duty in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Firefighting operations are currently underway at warehouse buildings at three separate locations that caught fire as a result of the treacherous follow-up strikes.

Despite exhaustion and the enemy’s deliberate targeting of them, rescue workers in the Kyiv region continue to battle the flames.

















Read more: Food warehouses and Red Cross facilities attacked by Russian Federation in Boryspil