Food warehouses and Red Cross facilities attacked by Russian Federation in Boryspil

Russian occupation forces struck food warehouses in Boryspil.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The nighttime attack on Kyiv and the region lasted nearly 9 hours: dozens of missiles and jet-powered drones. Residential buildings and a children's hospital were hit. As of this moment, at least 13 people are known to have been killed. Our sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. Another 40 people were injured and are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.

According to the prime minister, there was an attack on food warehouses and Red Cross facilities in Boryspil. Rescue workers continue to extinguish the fires.



Civilian infrastructure in the Odesa and Chernihiv regions was also attacked overnight.

See more: Russian strike on Kyiv region: one dead and seven injured. PHOTOS

Intense shelling on August 20

On the night of August 20, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

As a result of enemy attacks in the Kyiv region, one person is reported to have died in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.

In Kyiv, Russian shelling claimed the lives of 12 people. More than 30 people were injured.

See more: Russian strike on Kyiv region: one dead and seven injured. PHOTOS