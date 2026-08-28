Two killed in Dnipropetrovsk region, one person killed in Zaporizhzhia: Russia attacked regions with UAVs, artillery and KABs

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Two people were killed as a result of the attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marganets, and Chervonohryhorivka came under enemy attack, reported OVA Head Oleksandr Hanzha.

A factory and a supermarket were damaged as a result of the shelling.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian troops attacked the Vasylkivska community. Private homes and a car were damaged. Two people were killed.

Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area came under heavy attack

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Russian occupiers carried out 861 strikes on 53 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

A woman was killed as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region. Six other people were injured.

Russian forces carried out 18 airstrikes on Malokaterynivka, Rozumivka, Novooleksandrivka, Hryhorivske, Lysivka, Yurkivka, Barvinivka, Rizdvianka, Svoboda, Vasylivske, Novosoloshyne, Chervonyi Yar, Omelnyk, Mykilsk, and Kopani.

The occupiers deployed 626 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones. The following areas came under drone attack: Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, Richne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Zapasne, Bilenke, Ternivka, Trudoolenivka, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and a number of other settlements.

In addition, 11 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems and 206 artillery strikes were recorded.

Dozens of settlements in the region came under artillery fire, including Malokaterynivka, Richne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Stepnogorsk, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have used aircraft, attack drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Almost 40 enemy attacks in one day and eight injured: Russia shells two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region