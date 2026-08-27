Almost 40 enemy attacks in one day and eight injured: Russia shells two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region

As of 6:30 p.m., Russian occupation forces had attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 40 times. The enemy used drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, injuring eight people.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district sustains most strikes

In the Nikopol district, the Russians attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

A lyceum, a college, shops, an apartment building and vehicles were damaged.

"Six people were injured in an enemy strike on central Nikopol. Three are in hospital. The other three will receive outpatient treatment," Hanzha reported.

Two more people were injured in the Pokrovske community. A 65-year-old man was hospitalised in moderate condition. A 59-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with KAB bombs

Synelnykove district also comes under attack

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces attacked the Vasylkivka and Petropavlivka communities.

Private houses were damaged in the attacks.

As a reminder, on 27 August, the enemy struck a shopping centre in Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring five others.

See more: Tragedy at mine in Kryvyi Rih area: Three miners killed during underground work. PHOTO