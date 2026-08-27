Almost 40 enemy attacks in one day and eight injured: Russia shells two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region
As of 6:30 p.m., Russian occupation forces had attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 40 times. The enemy used drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, injuring eight people.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.
Nikopol district sustains most strikes
In the Nikopol district, the Russians attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities.
A lyceum, a college, shops, an apartment building and vehicles were damaged.
"Six people were injured in an enemy strike on central Nikopol. Three are in hospital. The other three will receive outpatient treatment," Hanzha reported.
Two more people were injured in the Pokrovske community. A 65-year-old man was hospitalised in moderate condition. A 59-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.
Synelnykove district also comes under attack
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces attacked the Vasylkivka and Petropavlivka communities.
Private houses were damaged in the attacks.
As a reminder, on 27 August, the enemy struck a shopping centre in Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring five others.
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