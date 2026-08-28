Russian forces destroyed "Nova Poshta" sorting centers in Sumy and Kyiv region

On the night of August 28, Russian forces destroyed Nova Poshta’s sorting centers in Sumy and in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the company’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy dropped four KAB bombs on our terminal in Sumy, also damaging three trucks. In the Kyiv region, an enemy drone destroyed a sorting depot. All employees are safe," the statement reads.

The consequences of the enemy attack are currently being assessed.

"Nova Poshta will compensate customers for the full declared value of damaged shipments and will contact each one to provide details on the reimbursement. Despite the attacks, Nova Poshta continues to operate.

The current status of shipments can be viewed in the mobile app and on the company’s official website," the statement concluded.

See more: Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays due to Russian strikes on sorting centres. PHOTO