Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays due to Russian strikes on sorting centres. PHOTO

Nova Poshta has warned customers of possible parcel delivery delays due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the company’s logistics infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, Nova Poshta’s press office announced this on Threads in response to a customer’s complaint.

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The customer complained that his parcel was being "shuttled back and forth across the country." In response, the company confirmed that some parcels may indeed be delivered late.

"Due to the destruction of central sorting centres and the reconfiguration of logistics processes, additional delivery delays are possible," Nova Poshta explained.

The company also apologised to customers for any inconvenience and thanked them for their understanding.

See more: Three drivers were killed as result of Russian strike on "Nova Poshta" sorting terminal in Sumy. PHOTO