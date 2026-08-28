Kyiv experienced record number of air raid alerts on 27 August: there have already been 8 danger warnings today (updated)
On 27 August, Kyiv recorded a record high number of air raid alerts since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Since the start of the day on 28 August alone, (as of 10.06 am) eight air raid alerts have been issued in Kyiv due to Russian drones.
Meanwhile, on 27 August, 13 air raid alerts were issued in Kyiv, setting a record high for the entire duration of the full-scale war.
The previous record was 12 alerts in a day, recorded on 1 March 2022.
MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak calculated that on 27 August, an air raid alert was in force for more than half the day in Kyiv – around 54 per cent of the time.
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