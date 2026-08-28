King Harald V of Norway died at age of 90
King Harald V of Norway has died at the age of 90.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced in a statement from the Royal Palace of Norway.
He passed away at a hospital in Oslo, where he had been staying for the past few weeks due to health issues. It was previously reported that the monarch was receiving antibiotics and responding to treatment, but his condition later deteriorated.
Harald V has been King of Norway since January 17, 1991—for more than 35 years.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password