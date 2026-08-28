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King Harald V of Norway died at age of 90

King Harald V of Norway, who reigned for more than 35 years, has died

King Harald V of Norway has died at the age of 90.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in a statement from the Royal Palace of Norway.

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He passed away at a hospital in Oslo, where he had been staying for the past few weeks due to health issues. It was previously reported that the monarch was receiving antibiotics and responding to treatment, but his condition later deteriorated.

помер король Норвегії

Harald V has been King of Norway since January 17, 1991—for more than 35 years.

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