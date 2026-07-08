Norway has allocated 260 million euros for air defense missiles for Ukraine

The Norwegian government is providing 3 billion kroner (more than 269 million euros) to support Ukraine's air defense.

The country's government press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Ukraine’s struggle to defend itself is also our struggle. Ukraine faces Russian attacks every day. Russia continues to launch airstrikes against the civilian population, Ukrainian cities, and critical energy infrastructure. Ukraine has managed to intercept most drones and cruise missiles, but it needs to strengthen its defenses against ballistic missiles. This is one of Ukraine’s most urgent priorities. That is why Norway is now allocating 3 billion Norwegian kroner for air defense," emphasized Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre.

Norway, along with Denmark, Germany, and Canada, will purchase new Patriot missiles directly from the manufacturer—the United States.

Norway will also continue to support the U.S.-led PURL program.

Read more: Norway ratifies Convention establishing Compensation Commission for Ukraine

"Given the long production lead times for certain missiles, Norway also plans to purchase Patriot missiles from countries that already have them in service to ensure their rapid transfer to Ukraine.

"Ukraine has invited its European partners to join in the development of a specialized ballistic missile defense system. This could also be useful for strengthening the defenses of Norway and other allies. Norway has already set aside funding to enable it to participate in this initiative," they noted.

Between 2023 and 2025, Norway provided Ukraine with a total of 30 billion Norwegian kroner to support its air defense. In 2026, the country is also allocating significant funds to further strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.