Norway ratifies Convention establishing Compensation Commission for Ukraine

The Norwegian parliament (the Storting) on Thursday unanimously ratified the country’s accession to the Special Tribunal and the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a post by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social media platform X.

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Storting’s decision and support for Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine thanked the Norwegian parliament for unanimously approving Norway’s accession to international mechanisms aimed at ensuring accountability for crimes against Ukraine.

"We express our gratitude to the Storting for the unanimous approval of Norway’s accession to the Special Tribunal and the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine," Andrii Sybiha wrote.

The Foreign Minister also thanked the Norwegian government and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide for supporting these decisions and promoting the relevant bills.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre in Yerevan: they discussed Drone Deal and strengthening air defence

International compensation mechanism for Ukraine

This concerns part of the international compensation mechanism, which includes the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the future compensation fund.

The Compensation Commission will be an independent international body within the Council of Europe system. It will examine claims for compensation for damage and determine the amount of compensation in each individual case.

The Convention was opened for signature on December 16, 2025, during a conference in The Hague. At that time, it was supported by 35 states and the European Union.

Earlier, Lithuania also ratified this Convention, unanimously supporting the establishment of the International Compensation Commission.

In addition, Norway allocated EUR 9 million to restore the Chornobyl NPP confinement structure and will also provide more than NOK 1 billion for naval drones for Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses air defense and stronger protection for Europe against ballistic threats with Norwegian PM Støre