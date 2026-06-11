Norway allocates EUR 9 million to restore Chornobyl NPP confinement structure

Norway is allocating more than EUR 9 million to restore the confinement structure over the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after it was damaged by a Russian drone.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a Facebook post by the Norwegian Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday.

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Funding for repairs at the Chornobyl facility

The embassy noted that Norway is allocating NOK 100 million, equivalent to about EUR 9.1 million, to repair the confinement structure covering the fourth reactor unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The assistance will be provided through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s International Chornobyl Cooperation Account.

"These attacks also pose a threat to European and international security. Norway will make efforts to reduce the risk of radioactive releases and ensure that the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant continues to be operated safely," State Secretary Eivind Vad Petersson said.

Read more: Chornobyl plant chief warns of risk of protective shelter collapse

International reaction and support

During his visit to Kyiv, the official also recalled the June 7 incident, when a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Chornobyl zone came under a Russian strike.

In April, the United States said it was ready to provide up to USD 100 million as part of joint efforts by the Group of Seven countries to repair the new shelter.

The European Union also called on Russia to stop attacks on nuclear facilities in Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster.

Read more: US will allocate $100 million for repair of damaged containment structure at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, — Shmyhal