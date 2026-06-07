Russia struck nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant with "Geran-2" drone, - SSU. PHOTO

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine have classified the Russian strike on the Centralised Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility, located near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, as a war crime.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, according to Censor.NET.

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War crime by the Russian Federation

As established by the SSU’s investigative team, the Russian armed forces carried out this strike using a ‘Geran-2’ type unmanned aerial vehicle at 02:05 on 7 June. Parts of the drone have already been found at the site of the strike.

The explosion damaged the spent nuclear fuel reception and reloading building and the IAEA administrative building. It has also been established that the strike did not affect the storage facility’s operational process.

A criminal investigation has been opened into this incident under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: IAEA to soon review consequences of Russian attack on nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl









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