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News Photo Russia attacked the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility
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Russia struck nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant with "Geran-2" drone, - SSU. PHOTO

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine have classified the Russian strike on the Centralised Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility, located near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, as a war crime.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, according to Censor.NET.

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War crime by the Russian Federation

As established by the SSU’s investigative team, the Russian armed forces carried out this strike using a ‘Geran-2’ type unmanned aerial vehicle at 02:05 on 7 June. Parts of the drone have already been found at the site of the strike.

The explosion damaged the spent nuclear fuel reception and reloading building and the IAEA administrative building. It has also been established that the strike did not affect the storage facility’s operational process.

A criminal investigation has been opened into this incident under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: IAEA to soon review consequences of Russian attack on nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl

Russian strike on nuclear storage facility near Chernobyl – SBU shows footage
Russian strike on nuclear storage facility near Chernobyl – SBU shows footage
Russian strike on nuclear storage facility near Chernobyl – SBU shows footage
Russian strike on nuclear storage facility near Chernobyl – SBU shows footage

What led up to this?

  • Earlier, Energoatom reported that a Russian UAV had attacked a nuclear fuel storage facility, with radiation levels remaining normal.
  • Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed the information and stated that a "suicide drone" had struck a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Kyiv region. The distance to the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is 15 km.
  • The Ministry of Energy has called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian Federation’s strike on the nuclear fuel storage facility.
  • It is also known that the IAEA will soon inspect the aftermath of the Russian strike on the nuclear fuel storage facility near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Author: 

Security Service of Ukraine (3765) Chornobyl Power Plant (84) nuclear fuel (20) nuclear security (172) war crimes (906)
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