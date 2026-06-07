IAEA to soon review consequences of Russian attack on nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl
The International Atomic Energy Agency has received a report from Ukraine regarding a drone attack this morning on the central spent nuclear fuel storage facility located in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an IAEA post on the social media platform X.
IAEA's Response
As noted, the strike caused significant damage to the fuel reception building at the facility, particularly to the facade, windows, and doors, and neighboring buildings were also damaged by the blast wave.
"Radiation levels at the site remain within established limits, according to Ukraine. An IAEA team at the Chornobyl site will soon visit the facility to assess the situation," the statement said.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Energoatom reported that a Russian UAV attacked a nuclear fuel storage facility; radiation levels are normal.
- The General Staff later confirmed the information and stated that the "shahid" struck a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Kyiv region. The distance to the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is 15 km.
- The Ministry of Energy called on the IAEA to respond to Russia's strike on the nuclear fuel storage facility.
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