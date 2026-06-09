Norway is set to allocate over 1 billion kroner for maritime drones for Ukraine

Norway continues to step up its military support for Ukraine and is investing heavily in the development of maritime drone technology.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Norwegian government’s press office. The country’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, announced that in 2026 the government will allocate 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner, equivalent to approximately 127 million dollars, towards the development and procurement of maritime drones for Ukraine.

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The funds will be allocated through the Nansen Programme

The funding will be provided under the Nansen Programme – a long-term plan to support Ukraine, running until 2030.

According to Støre, the funds will be used to develop and procure maritime surface drones, which will be manufactured in collaboration with Norwegian and Ukrainian companies.

"The government has decided to allocate 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner from the Nansen Programme for development and procurement in 2026, to be sourced from Norwegian and Ukrainian industry," said the Prime Minister.

Read more: Europe cannot be mediator in Russia’s negotiations against Ukraine, - Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide

Marine drones are helping to protect the Black Sea

The Norwegian government stresses that maritime drones have already proven their effectiveness in wartime.

Such systems are used for reconnaissance, conducting offensive operations and defending against Russian attacks.

Furthermore, they play a vital role in ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea and in supporting the export of Ukrainian grain and other goods.

"The Norwegian maritime industry is a world leader. I am delighted that this expertise can also be used to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom," said Jonas Gahr Støre.

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The decision was announced following a meeting with Zelenskyy

The new support package was announced following a meeting between the Norwegian Prime Minister and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tallinn.

The talks took place during the summit of heads of government from Northern and Baltic Europe, at which the Ukrainian leader was a guest of honour.

Norway, together with the United Kingdom, also leads an international maritime coalition set up to support Ukraine.

In addition, the Norwegian Parliament has already approved the continuation of military aid to Ukraine in 2026, totalling 70 billion Norwegian kroner. The Norwegian government notes that the allocation of funds is being carried out in close coordination with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure the most effective use of resources.