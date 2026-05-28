Europe cannot be mediator in Russia’s negotiations against Ukraine, - Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide
Europe cannot act as a mediator in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending the war.
According to Censor.NET, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide made this statement in an interview with The Telegraph.
Eide stated that Europe must maintain a clear stance in support of Ukraine and not attempt to act as a neutral mediator in negotiations with Russia at the same time.
In his view, the continent should play a "different role" compared to U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to act as a mediator in potential peace talks.
He stressed that European allies cannot combine military support for Ukraine with the role of a neutral mediator in a potential dialogue with Russia.
Norway's Position
Eide emphasized that Europe’s top priority must remain providing military and political support to Ukraine, rather than attempting to strike a balance between the parties to the conflict.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed his willingness to represent the interests of the European bloc in negotiations with Moscow, if necessary.
- The European Union is discussing the possible appointment of a special negotiator to participate in the peace talks regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. Among the candidates mentioned are Angela Merkel, Mario Draghi, Alexander Stubb, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Also, according to the publication, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide could be appointed to this role.
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