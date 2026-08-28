Petition regarding Zelenskyy’s press conference with media has been posted on Presidential Office’s website: "We ask that there be no imitation of dialogue"
A petition has been published on the Office of the President’s website calling on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a press conference with journalists and the media, which had previously been blocked several times.
This was reported by journalist Danylo Mokryk, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Something unbelievable happened. After at least five online petitions to the president regarding Zelenskyy’s press conference were blocked, yet another one was finally published.
Either the requirements that the previous petitions didn’t meet suddenly changed, or someone in the President’s Office accidentally clicked the ‘publish’ button instead of ‘block’—but the petition calling for Zelenskyy’s press conference to be open to independent media is now open for signatures," he noted.
Text of the petition
The petition’s author, Anna Repina, noted that following the protests against Fedorov’s dismissal, "the public has still not been heard, and the authorities have not demonstrated a willingness to engage in a full-fledged, open dialogue."
"One realistic way to listen to citizens could be an open press conference involving independent and critical journalists. They are the ones who can ask tough and uncomfortable questions about domestic policy, the authorities’ decisions, and the demands raised during the protests.
Therefore, we request that a separate open press conference be held, inviting representatives of independent and socially significant media outlets, including: Ukrainska Pravda, Bihus.Info, Slidstvo. Info, Radio Svoboda, hromadske, The Kyiv Independent, Suspilne, NV, "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia," BBC Ukraine, Liga.net, and other media outlets that will be able to ask their questions without prior approval of their content.
"We are not asking for a imitation of dialogue, but for a real opportunity to be heard," the petition states.
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