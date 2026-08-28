Increased Russian activity recorded in Lyman direction, - State Border Service of Ukraine

Russian troops have intensified their offensive operations in the Lyman sector, but Ukrainian defenders are repelling the attacks and taking the occupiers prisoner.

This was stated by Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon, according to Censor.NET.

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"Recently, we have observed a certain increase in enemy activity in the Lyman sector, as the enemy's attempts to launch assaults in this sector of the 'Pomsta' Brigade's defense line have increased somewhat," he said.

According to Demchenko, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling these attacks and, for several days in a row, have been capturing Russian invaders who were attempting to dislodge Defense Forces soldiers from their positions.

Read more: 206 combat engagements since start of day, enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

"The enemy also remains active within the Sumy region, on various fronts. At times, they attempt assaults; at other times, they try to probe our defenses. The enemy's objective is to try to expand its area of control.

"But within the defense zones of the State Border Guard Service units, the enemy cannot do this and suffers casualties at the hands of our defenders," the spokesperson added.