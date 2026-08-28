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Work on possible changes to approaches to conscription system continues, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense is working on mobilization changes

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is working on possible changes to the approaches used in the conscription system.

The agency reported this in its response to a request from Censor.NET.

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Details

The Ministry noted that all stakeholders are involved in developing optimal solutions.

In particular, this work is being carried out in close coordination with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It involves identifying needs and modeling scenarios for recruiting personnel into the ranks of the Defense Forces.

The Ministry of Defense will announce the results of this work after coordinating its position with the country's military and political leadership.

Міноборони працює над змінами мобілізації

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Defense Ministry (2108) mobilization (1350)
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