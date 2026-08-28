Foreign Ministry on 56 Ukrainians in Nepal: they are not on lists of dead or injured

Contact has not yet been established with 56 Ukrainian citizens who were in Nepal. However, they are not on the lists of the dead or injured.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this information was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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"These are two tourist groups of 48 and 7 people, respectively, as well as one Ukrainian woman who was part of a foreign tourist group. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. As of now, there are no Ukrainians listed among the dead or injured," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Embassy in China is also maintaining constant contact with Chinese authorities.

Consular officials from the Ukrainian Embassy in India are currently in Nepal, where, in cooperation with the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Nepal, they have held a series of operational meetings with relevant Nepalese government agencies, foreign colleagues, the manager of the hotel where one of the Ukrainian groups was staying, the tour organizer, and others. The lists provided by the hotel and diplomatic missions have been cross-checked. Ukrainian consuls are coordinating efforts with colleagues from foreign diplomatic missions and tour operators to locate Ukrainian citizens, and are maintaining constant contact with emergency response services and the families of Ukrainian citizens.

The Government of Nepal has established an Emergency Response Team (ERT) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate search and rescue operations.

"The situation remains challenging due to the scale of the destruction, limited access to mountainous areas, and the risk of further landslides. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Consular Service, and the Ukrainian embassies in India and China continue to monitor the situation and are keeping the case of the 56 missing Ukrainian citizens under special scrutiny," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

What led up to this?

On August 26, a massive flood occurred on the border between Nepal and Tibet. As a result of the flood and a landslide in Nepal, more than 1,000 people are considered missing.

489 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the flood in Nepal. In addition, police report that 2,381 people remain missing, including 644 foreign nationals—primarily from India, the United States, Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada—as well as 127 Nepalese who had traveled from abroad and 1,737 Nepalese citizens.

Read more: Contact has been lost with 56 Ukrainian citizens in flood-affected area of Nepal, - Foreign Ministry