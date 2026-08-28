SSU and GPO declare suspicion against two Russian commanders for shelling Prydniprovska TPP

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General have gathered evidence against two Russian commanders suspected of involvement in the missile strike on the Prydniprovsk Thermal Power Plant in October 2022.

According to Censor.NET, the SSU press office reports this.

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They were notified in absentia that they were suspected of committing a war crime.

The thermal power plant was attacked with two "Kalibr" missiles

According to the investigation, Russian forces deliberately attacked the Prydniprovsk Thermal Power Plant with two "Kalibr" cruise missiles.

Law enforcement officials determined that the missiles were launched from the Russian frigate "Admiral Makarov," which was in the Black Sea.

The strike targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine.

Who led the attack?

The investigation has identified two Russian servicemen believed to be involved in organizing and commanding the attack:

Oleg Knyazev, Captain 1st Rank, former Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the 30th Surface Ship Division of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet;

Sergey Romanenko, Lieutenant Commander, former commander of the frigate "Admiral Makarov" of the 30th Surface Ship Division of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet.

Russian commanders face charges of war crimes

Investigators from the SSU's Main Investigative Directorate have notified the suspects in absentia that they are under investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—war crimes.

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the suspects to justice.

The investigation was conducted by SSU investigators under the procedural supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General.