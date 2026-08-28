The Unmanned Systems Forces struck 21 energy nodes and a thermal power plant in the occupied territories.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Did you defeat the power supply at the CHP plant in Kherson, f#ckwits? From now on, you will be without power throughout the temporarily occupied territories. A score to start with: 21 energy nodes and the Luhansk TPP were hit by the USF Birds over three days, 26-28 August. The USF’s Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’ has opened a ‘Skhid-Vyo’ branch," he noted.

What was hit?

Luhansk TPP "Shchastia", Shchastia, Luhansk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre, 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Rarog", 413th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "Raid";

220 kV Alchevska electrical substation, Alchevsk, Luhansk region — Main Department of Unmanned Aerial Systems "Phoenix";

150 kV Tymofiivka electrical substation, Tymofiivka, Kherson region — 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Nemesis";

150 kV Henicheska electrical substation, Henichesk, Kherson region — 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Nemesis";

110 kV Kovylne electrical substation, Kovylne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Rarog";

110 kV YuDV electrical substation, Lisne, Donetsk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre;

110 kV VAOK electrical substation, Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre;

110 kV Luhansk electrical substation, Luhansk, Luhansk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre;

110 kV Novoozerna electrical substation, Novozerne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Rarog";

110 kV Krainie electrical substation, Krainie, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Madyar’s Birds";

110 kV Pavlivka electrical substation, Pavlivka, Donetsk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre;

110 kV Dmytrivka electrical substation, Dmytrivka, Donetsk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre;

110 kV Voikove Traction electrical substation, Liubivka, Donetsk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre;

110 kV Novotroitska electrical substation, Novotroitske, Donetsk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre;

110 kV Novoazovska electrical substation, Novoazovsk, Donetsk region — 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre;

Nyva electrical substation, Nyva, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Madyar’s Birds";

Staropetrivka gas distribution station, Staropetrivka, Zaporizhzhia region — 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Madyar’s Birds";

Rozdolne gas distribution station, Rozdolne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Madyar’s Birds";

Marynivka gas distribution station, Marynivka, Zaporizhzhia region — 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Madyar’s Birds";

Novopavlivka gas distribution station, Novopavlivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Madyar’s Birds";

Partyzany gas distribution station, Partyzany, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Madyar’s Birds."

In total, 315 energy nodes in Crimea and other occupied territories were hit as part of Operation "Crimean Circuit Breaker Off" between 1 July and 28 August.

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