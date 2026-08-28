Tu-95MS and warehouses hit at "Engels" airfield in Russia: SSU provides details
The Security Service of Ukraine struck a Tu-95MS strategic bomber at the Engels military airfield in Russia’s Saratov region. According to preliminary reports, ammunition and fuel and lubricant depots were also hit, while SSU drones covered about 800 km to reach the target.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press service.
SSU special operation
"The Security Service of Ukraine carried out another successful special operation, striking a Tu-95MS strategic bomber at the Engels military airfield in Russia’s Saratov region," the statement said.
The SSU’s long-range drones covered about 800 kilometres to reach the target.
What the SSU struck
- According to preliminary reports, in addition to the aircraft, an ammunition depot and a fuel and lubricant depot were also hit.
- This is the second strategic bomber struck by the SSU in recent months. During the 17 July attack, another Tu-95MS sustained critical damage, with its tail section completely torn off.
"The SSU continues to systematically strike key elements of the Russian war machine. Striking the enemy’s strategic aviation means fewer missile carriers capable of attacking Ukraine. For Russia, it also means losses running into millions and further proof that even its most remote military facilities are within reach of Ukrainian forces," the agency stressed.
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