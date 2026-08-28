Ruscists attacked Yasno warehouse: Some equipment for solar power plants was stored there

Russian occupiers struck a Yasno warehouse where equipment for solar power plants was stored.

This was reported by CEO Serhii Kovalenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Yesterday, one of our warehouses burned down as a result of another attack. Most importantly, everyone is safe. That is what matters most," the statement said.

Some of the equipment for solar power plants was stored at the warehouse.

"Most of it was damaged, which is, of course, unfortunate. However, we have already moved what survived to other warehouses. We are currently assessing the damage," he added.

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