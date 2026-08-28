Russians struck FOZZY hypermarket in Vyshneve: no one injured

On 28 August, a FOZZY hypermarket in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, was hit in a Russian attack. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. Rescuers are currently dealing with the aftermath of the strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the official Facebook page of the FOZZY Cash&Carry chain.

Aftermath of the strike

"Today, our FOZZY hypermarket in Vyshneve was hit in a Russian attack. Most importantly, no one was injured," the statement said.

Rescuers are currently working at the scene, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are underway.

See more: In Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, at least 20 people are missing following Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"We sincerely thank the State Emergency Service personnel and all services for their courage and tireless work! The extent of the damage is being assessed. The hypermarket is closed. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the company wrote.

See more: Occupiers strike veterinary clinic in Chabany in Kyiv Oblast: animals killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS