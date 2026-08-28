Is Putin preparing an attack on NATO? NABU and Zelenskyy’s "managers" | Romaliiska. VIDEO
The Iryna Mudra case, who "Kyrylo Oleksiiovych" is, the president’s closed meeting with journalists instead of an open press conference, CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow, and a possible threat to the Baltic states — these and other topics are discussed in Iryna Romaliiska’s extended broadcast on the Butusov PLUS YouTube channel.
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