During day, air defence neutralises 73 attack UAVs and six Banderols, - Air Force

Throughout 28 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with seven S8000 Banderols and 96 attack UAVs, more than 70 of which were jet-powered. The enemy directed most of the drones at Kyiv.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Scale and means of attack

"Throughout 28 August (from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with seven S8000 Banderols and 96 attack UAVs, more than 70 of which were jet-powered. The enemy directed most of the drones towards Ukraine’s capital," the statement said.

Air defence results

According to preliminary data, air defence forces shot down or suppressed six S8000 Banderols and 73 attack UAVs during the day.

As of 7:00 p.m., about 10 jet-powered attack UAVs were still being detected in Ukrainian airspace.

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