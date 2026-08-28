Traffic on Kyiv-Chop highway closed in both directions in Kyiv region

Traffic has been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in effect between kilometres 15 and 32 in both directions.

Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Traffic has been closed to all vehicles from kilometre 15 to kilometre 32 of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway in both directions," the statement said.

Detours are available via the following routes:

https://maps.app.goo.gl/eG5yqHAnYN55zLin9?g_st=ic

https://maps.app.goo.gl/EKtaoJEqD3Ubhwn86?g_st=ic

Biloshytskyi urged motorists to take this information into account when planning their routes.

However, he did not specify the reason for the highway closure.

Explosions on Zhytomyr highway

The previous day, reports appeared online of a fire near the Zhytomyr highway in the Kyiv region that broke out following an explosion and detonation. No official information is currently available.

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