9 billion for Bukovel no longer happening – publicity helped || Uncensored. VIDEO

The state had planned to allocate 9 billion hryvnias for roads leading to MP Ihor Palytsia’s Bukovel resort, whose group voted in favour of the state budget.

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After this information was published, Head of the Agency of Restoration Serhii Sukhomlyn wrote on Facebook that the Ivano-Frankivsk regional office had not coordinated with the head office in Kyiv a tender for the design of a road to Bukovel, which was to cost 6.6 billion hryvnias in the future. Therefore, the head of the local office "is now writing a resignation letter".

Sukhomlyn also said that repairs of a road section worth 2.3 billion hryvnias had been ordered following requests from local residents and Naftogaz, which has facilities in that area. Currently, only 75 million hryvnias have been allocated for this road, and no funds are earmarked for this purpose in next year’s budget.

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