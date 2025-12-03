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Yermak torn apart by Zelenskyy’s own rats / Putin preparing attack on Europe 🔴 UNCENSORED. VIDEO
"Uncensored" live with Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva.
We discuss new details following Andriy Yermak’s dismissal – and how former insiders are now airing the President’s Office’s dirty laundry.
Another key topic is Putin’s apparent preparation for an attack on Europe.
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