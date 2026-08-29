Russian Federation’s military expenditures at beginning of war amounted to approximately 1,485,200 individuals (+1,420 per addition), 12,310 tanks, 48,774 artillery systems, 25,241 armored fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,485,200 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 28, 2026, are approximately:
- personnel—approximately 1,485,200 (+1,420) (wounded and killed)
- tanks – 12,310 (+3) units
- armored combat vehicles – 25,241 (+4) units
- artillery systems – 48,774 (+25) units
- MLRS – 2,070 (+3) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,593 (+0) units
- aircraft – 440 (+0) units
- helicopters – 354 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems—2,429 (+9) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 486,384 (+1,360) units
- cruise missiles – 5,060 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 141,059 (+318) units
- special equipment – 4,608 (+4) units
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