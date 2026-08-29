Russian Federation’s military expenditures at beginning of war amounted to approximately 1,485,200 individuals (+1,420 per addition), 12,310 tanks, 48,774 artillery systems, 25,241 armored fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,485,200 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 28, 2026, are approximately:

personnel—approximately 1,485,200 (+1,420) (wounded and killed)

tanks – 12,310 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles – 25,241 (+4) units

artillery systems – 48,774 (+25) units

MLRS – 2,070 (+3) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,593 (+0) units

aircraft – 440 (+0) units

helicopters – 354 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems—2,429 (+9) units

Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 486,384 (+1,360) units

cruise missiles – 5,060 (+0) units

ships / boats – 35 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 141,059 (+318) units

special equipment – 4,608 (+4) units

Read more: Pokrovsk direction remains most active, 207 combat engagements on front in total, - General Staff