I know price of this war. Our responsibility is to continue struggle, - Drapatiy will remember memory of fallen warriors

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi paid tribute to the servicemen who gave their lives defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the commander-in-chief's Facebook page.

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The Commander-in-Chief recalled the tragedy in Ilovaisk

He reminded us that today we are honoring those who gave their lives for Ukraine—those who died in Ilovaisk, those who fell in battle since 2014, and those we have lost over the years of this great war.

"Behind every name is a person. A family. Brothers and sisters in arms. A life cut short by Russian aggression. I know the cost of this war. I see it in the ranks, where a fallen comrade’s place remains empty forever. In the units that continue to fight after suffering heavy losses. In families who will never see their loved ones return home," Drapatiy said.

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He also emphasizes that we must remember each and every one of them.

Vincit qui meminit

"Let us remember Ilovaisk and what Russia’s word is worth. Let us remember the cost of mistakes, of trusting the enemy, and of letting our guard down. But above all—let us remember the people. Those who stood up to defend their country and gave their lives for it. It is our duty to honor their memory. To continue the fight. To defend Ukraine. And not to let the memory of the fallen become just a date on the calendar. Vincit qui meminit. He who remembers wins. Eternal memory and honor to the fallen defenders of Ukraine," the Commander-in-Chief concludes.